INDOT: Slowdown of I-70 scheduled for early Tuesday morning

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an upcoming rolling slowdown of I-70.

INDOT said the slowdown will be for both directions near the intersection of State Road 39 on Tuesday, October 6 at 4 a.m.

The closure is set to only last for 10 minutes, during which Milestone Contractors can move a construction crane.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

More from INDOT:

Milestone Contractors LP was awarded the $16.2 million contract. This project will redesign this interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange. The interchange modification project is being built to add traffic capacity and relieve congestion for the current and future needs as development expands in this area. This interchange is scheduled to open to traffic in the fall of 2021.