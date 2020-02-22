INDOT working to repair ramp following tank explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- INDOT crews are performing roadwork following the tanker explosion Thursday afternoon.

The left lane on the I-70EB ramp from I-465 remains closed. Traffic is only flowing through the right lane.

INDOT tells us the guard rail was repaired aline one side. Crews did perform a precautionary friction test to see how or if the heat from the flames affected the concrete.

Another friction test will be performed at noon. This comes after a tanker hit the guardrail on the ramp from Interstate 465 to 70. The crash caused the tank to split overturning the semi releasing thousands of gallons of fuel, causing a fire and explosion.

The driver, who is an air force veteran Jeffery Denman was able to escape the burning semi. Denman was also covered in flames.

Three good samaritans jumped into action by running to his aid. An Indiana State Police trooper tells us they escaped moments before the explosion, walked in jet fuel, and acted selflessly to save Denman.

“One of the gentlemen involved, he actually took the shift off of his back and put it on the man and he had come down from the 465 ramp to assist as well so he ran over a quarter mile to get to him as well. I can’t thank them enough for all they did for him and for me. They were huge in assisting with everything,” said ISP Trooper, Chris Hanson.

At last check, Denman is in critical condition we are waiting for an update.

INDOT expects both lanes to be fully reopened by Sunday.