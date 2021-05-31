Indy 500 brings welcomed boost to local economy

The town of Speedway shows off its status as the racing capital of the world.

SPEEDWAY– Having fans at the racetrack, even with limited capacity, brought a sigh of relief to many Speedway businesses.

“Earlier in the week, people started coming in,” said Elizabeth Glover, owner of Charlie Brown’s Restaurant.

Glover says hosting the event in-person brought near-normal crowds this year. After closing for three months during the pandemic, she said it’s been a welcomed boost.

“It’s great to have fans in here,” Glover said. “The excitement and the happiness; race fans are happy fans.”

“There have been a lot of people on Main street, a lot of activity, more than we’ve seen in years past,” said Jacob Blasdel, Clerk Treasurer for the town of Speedway.

Blasdel says the town has been working closely alongside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the month of May.