Indy 500 driver pay fans surprise visit after annual drivers’ meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — While fans won’t be able to see the Indy 500 in-person this year, some longtime ticketholders were able to see the drivers before the race Saturday.

The starting drivers made surprise visits Saturday to longtime ticketholders living in the neighborhoods near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The drivers delievered gift bags from the IMS, INDYCAR, Pepsi and Miller Lite, along with other event partners.

Among the visits, Marco Andretti and his grandfather Mario visited Brenda Hamm, who has lived in the area fore more than 30 years.

“I’ve lived here more than 30 years, parked cars and made breakfasts for people on race morning but this …” Hamm said.

Three generations of Andrettis will be honored at the start of Sunday’s race as part of the ceremonial pace laps to begin the race.