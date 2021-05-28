500 Festival honors fallen veterans during annual memorial service

Every year, the Indy 500 is held on Memorial Day weekend. And every year, the 500 Festival takes a moment to remember the real reason for the holiday on Monday.

“Our fallen servicemembers and their families do not seek our praise. Nor do they demand our admiration. But to them, we do owe an eternal debt of gratitude. Gratitude for the right to live, raise our families, and worship, in the land of the free,” said James Oxford, National Commander of the American Legion.

They held the annual memorial service for fallen veterans at the Indiana War Memorial Friday. Organizers read names, of those we have lost while serving our country. Leaders from our city, state, and military spoke on the legacy they leave behind.

“We come together to commemorate a long, long, lasting legacy of brave men and women, who sacrificed it all, so that we could celebrate the greatest spectacle in racing. Because it’s really the greatest spectacle of service,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Absolutely nothing in this world could ever reduce one iota, our resolve to honor this memorial day weekend.”

Indianapolis is home to the American Legion, which is the largest veterans service organization. Leaders encourage us to remember these sacrifices not just this weekend, but throughout the year.