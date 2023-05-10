INDIANAPOLIS – Olympic swimmer and Indiana native Drew Kibler will serve as grand marshal of the upcoming GMR Grand Prix.

Kibler, who was born in Indianapolis and grew up in Carmel, will give drivers the command to start their engines during pre-race ceremonies.

The race kicks off the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“As someone who grew up just north of Indianapolis, I know exactly how special May is to this community, and I’m excited to be part of an epic day at the Racing Capital of the World,” Kibler said.

Kibler’s swimming resume is impressive. He’s a world-record holder in the short course 4×200 meter freestyle relay and a gold medalist in the event at the 2022 World Aquatics Championship (long course) and the 2022 World Short Course Championships. He was part of the 4×200 freestyle relay team that finished in fourth place in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.

A three-time All-American and three-time Big 12 champ, Kibler was the 2019 champion in the 800-freestyle relay. He won NCAA titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022 in the 4×200 yard freestyle relay.

The GMR Grand Prix is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. IndyCar drivers will navigate the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course.

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 28.