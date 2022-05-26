INDIANAPOLIS — Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the 2022 Indy 500 Grand Marshal.

As Grand Marshal, Shelton will give the tradition command for drivers to report to their cars during the pre-race ceremonies and walk the red carpet. “Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

“For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

Shelton is visiting IMS as a visitor of NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson. Shelton and Johnson collaborated on the design that Johnson will wear on his helmet Sunday May 29, Race Day.

FOX 59 live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 starts at 6 a.m. Sunday May 29. Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.