SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Carb Day traditions are back in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s where the roar of engines meets the roar from the music stage in turn 3.

“I have been coming here for 25 years now,” says New Jersey native Steve Potter, “The atmosphere, the people, it’s just a great time.”

Fans packed into the Snake Pit to hear Morris Day and the Time open for Rick Springfield and Kings of Chaos. The rain began to pour shortly after Springfield took the stage. It didn’t deter fans from dancing in the mud. Some of the Indy 500 faithful have been coming to carb day for 25 to 30 years. Heather and Matt Martone won’t be at the track Sunday, but couldn’t pass up dancing in the rain.

“We are 80s children, so we are 80s kids, and that’s our band,” says Heather Martone talking about Morris Day and the Time, “Rick Springfield is good too.”

Max May just graduated from Indiana University weeks ago. He came down to Carb Day with his friends from Chicago.

“We wanted to see how the talent would go because obviously we love betting,” laughs May.

Dierks Bentley will headline Legends Day on Saturday. Unlike years past, that concert will not be at the track. It will be downtown at the TCU Amphitheater in downtown Indy.