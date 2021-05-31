Conor Daly and fan with rare condition share bond

INDIANAPOLIS — Conor Daly is excited about being part of the Ed Carpenter team and making an impact locally, where Carpenter and Daly grew up.

At 4 months old, Kyle Butterworth was diagnosed with a rare chromosomal abnormality. Now at age 25, he has a passion for racing and a deep friendship with Daly. Butterworth knows all the drivers, their stats and every detail about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

His passion runs so deep, the drivers have embraced Butterworth because of his relationship with Daly. Butterworth’s love of the sport is now a family passion they all share. His parents, Jim and Jennifer Butterworth, make it a family affair, taking Kyle to races across the country for the opportunity to live out a dream.

“It’s awesome to interact with people, especially like Kyle because he’s out here all the time,” said Daly. “He’s dedicated, and I respect that, you know what I mean? We love that. That’s what makes you want to go out everyday and perform, for sure.”

Kyle and Daly have something else they share in addition to racing. Both have diabetes and often talk about keeping their insulin levels in check. Daly said he races with a concoction of half Gatorade and half water in his car in a camel bag just in case he needs it.