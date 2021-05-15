Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay wins Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay won the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday afternoon for his first career IndyCar victory.

VeeKay passed pole-sitter Romain Grosjean halfway through the race and then held on dodging rain drops to give Indianapolis native Ed Carpenter his first win as a team owner since 2016.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Grosjean finished second and Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou finished third to round out the podium.

The young Dutch driver is the third first-time winner five races into the new IndyCar Series season.

Carpenter’s other driver, Noblesville’s Conor Daly was involved in a turn one, lap one incident with Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal and finished last.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup and four-time Brickyard 400 champion Jimmie Johnson finished 24th in his third career IndyCar start.

The drivers will now turn their attention to the month’s main event, the 105th Indianapolis 500. The first practice for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is Tuesday at 10 a.m.