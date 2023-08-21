INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Vukovich II, who was the 1968 Indianapolis Rookie of the Year, passed away at 79 years old Sunday.

Vukovich II’s father, Bill Vukovich, was a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner while his son also won the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. Professional racing and the Vukovich family were inseparable as the Vukovichs were one of only five families to feature three generations of drivers that competed in the Indy 500.

Vukovich II posted 12 starts in the Indy 500 between 1968 and 1980, finishing with six finishes in the top 10.

The former driver recorded his best Indy 500 result when he was second in the 1973 race. Vukovich II went on to finish third in 1974 and sixth in 1975.

Vukovich also finished in seventh place as a rookie driving the No. 98 Wagner-Lockheed Shrike/Offy, earning the Rookie of the Year award.

Vukovich II’s most prolific season arrived in 1972 when he finished second while participating in the USAC Champ Car standings.

The talented driver concluded his racing career with 158 career starts and 85 top-10 finishes between 1965 and 1982.