INDIANAPOLIS – There may be rain in the forecast, but we’re not letting that rain on our parade, or should we say, porch party?

It’s First Friday at the Harrison Center on the near north side, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is joining in on the festivities to get you in the month of May spirit.

It’s also the kick-off to the 500 Spectacle of Homes. You’ll be able to pick up the supplies and decorating kits, so you can make your home look festive with race gear and colors.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website, “This month-long celebration culminates Wednesday, May 25 as lucky chosen homes will be selected to get a visit from NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and receive special prize packs courtesy of Miller Lite and Donatos. The selected homes will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to ride on the IMS float in the AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, May 28.”

You can go online to register your home after decorating, by clicking here.

Also at The Harrison Center, there will be a 500 race-themed fashion show. Dancers from Herron High School will perform a showcase.

Eight different art galleries with 36 artist studios will highlight several local artists with art pieces called Victory Lap and Bicycles.

Joanna Taft, the executive director of the center who refers to it as “porching” says her family has been porching every Sunday since 2007. In 2014, the Harrison Center started encouraging people to gather on their porches and the popularity has grown.

The First Friday Gallery Opening and Porch Party Kick-off is about connecting with neighbors and feeling a part of something special.

“What better time to do it in May, when we’re celebrating the Indianapolis 500 and being a wonderful community together,” said Taft. “We also have art that celebrates Indianapolis, celebrates the race, it’s just going to be so much fun to connect and see each other.”

It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m., and the event is rain or shine.

