Head to Speedway with us, virtually, before the Indy 500 Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Bummed you can’t be at the track this year?

We’ll get you as close as possible to the action Sunday morning, beginning at 6 a.m.

FOX59 Morning will include Sports Anchor Chris Hagan’s ‘Hot Seat’ interviews with drivers and live coverage of this unprecedented fan-less race.

We’ll have an interview with Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, and we’ll show some of the drivers’ masks — asking viewers to guess which mask belongs to which driver.

Additional live interviews include:

7: 45 a.m. — Speedway Town Manager Carlos May

— Speedway Town Manager Carlos May 8:10 a.m. — Speedway Police Department

— Speedway Police Department 8:45 a.m. — Gov. Eric Holcomb

— Gov. Eric Holcomb 9 a.m. — U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot

— U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot 9:25 a.m. — Indy 500 Milk Presenter Jill Houin, a dairy farmer