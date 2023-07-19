INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar will debut a reworked rear-wheel bearing retaining nut after a tire and wheel flew off a car during the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar and Dallara will distribute the new retaining nut to all cars. Its use will be mandated for all entries starting with this weekend’s IndyCar doubleheader in Iowa. The redesign improved the strength of the rear-wheel bearing retaining nut by 60 percent, IndyCar and Dallara said.

The reworked component comes after a crash at the May 28 Indianapolis 500 involving drivers Felix Roseqvist and Kyle Kirkwood. Rosenqvist’s No. 6 car went into the wall and spun out; Kirkwood’s No. 27 car couldn’t avoid a collision.

Kirkwood’s car ended up going upside down and skidding on the track, kicking up sparks. The left rear wheel came off the car and careened toward the stands. It flew over the crowd and hit a parked car.

“I think it’s fair to say that the force of the incident ripped the wheel assembly from the hub. This updated rear-wheel bearing retaining nut is stronger and made from a different gauge of steel. [It’s an] important step in making sure there isn’t a repeat of the incident,“ said Dave Furst, vice president of communications for IndyCar.

Both drivers were able to walk away under their own power after the crash. While no one was hurt by the tire, IndyCar said crash debris struck one spectator, who was checked and released from the infield care center. IndyCar planned to replace the car damaged in the incident.

Image via Andrew Kossack showing damage to car

After the race, IndyCar said the mandated wheel suspension tether didn’t fail. The series has used wheel suspension tethers for more than two decades to prevent tires from coming free during a crash. The change followed incidents in which fans were killed or injured after tires detached from vehicles and landed in the crowd.

Dallara began reviewing the Indy 500 crash immediately and conducted an “extensive recreation” of the incident at its headquarters in Italy. The “meticulous review” found it was possible to improve the strength and retention of wheel hubs.

“IndyCar takes safety very seriously,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said in a statement. “This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

Dallara’s review found Kirkwood’s rear wheel detached as a result of “an unusual and never experienced set of circumstances.”

“Nevertheless, we have developed and produced new components that will increase the strength of the corner in case the unlikely sequence of events repeats itself,” said Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti.

IndyCar’s next events are a pair of races at Iowa Speedway. The Hy-Vee Homefront 500 presented by Instacart is set for Saturday. The doubleheader weekend concludes on Sunday with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade.