Marco Andretti steps away from full-time racing in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar driver Marco Andretti announced Friday in a tweet he is stepping away from racing full-time in the IndyCar Series in 2021.

Marco, a third-generation Andretti to race professionally, still plans to race in the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled to run in its traditional May spot on the calendar.

Marco said he recently shared his decision with his father, Michael Andretti, who co-owns Andretti Autosport.

Marco, who won the 2020 Indy 500 pole, did not rule out running additional races this season.

“In addition to being squarely focused on the Indy 500, I might also take a look at perhaps running some other aces on the IndyCar schedule down the road as the season progresses, in order to remain “car fit.”,” Andretti said. “I also want to do some sports car racing – maybe even get the chance to do some IMSA racing with my cousin Jarrett which would be a lot of fun for me.”

Racing IndyCar since 2006, Andretti has two career wins, six poles, and 20 podiums.