INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Dutch DJ Martin Garrix as the headliner for the 2022 Indy 500 Snake Pit for the 106th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Garrix will be joined by deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw on Race Day (Sunday, May 9).

According to IMS, performances will begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval. Specific set times will be announced at a later date.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light is one of the most popular concerts of the year on the global EDM calendar,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

“Anticipation is even higher for this year’s show after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to welcome this incredible, star-studded lineup and their fans back home again to the Speedway for a day filled with fun and epic memories.”

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $45 and $150 at www.ims.com.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

This will be Garrix’s second performance in the Snake Pit, as he also was in the lineup for the landmark 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016.