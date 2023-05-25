INDIANAPOLIS — A celebrity chef is bringing her west coast, fresh cooking style to IMS this year along with some new food items for race fans.

As fans wander through IMS they can expect to pick up some form of a hotdog, a burger or even a tenderloin. This is Indiana after all. Master Chef Legends champion and Fisher’s own Kelsey Murphy is going to make you want to take a pit stop when you see her twists on the classic bites.

It may look simple on the outside but inside Booth 15 Master Chef Kelsey Murphy is cooking up some seriously good eats.

“My approach for creating the menu was definitely about keeping things that are familiar to the guests so they see things that are like chicken wings, mac and cheese, tater tots, when they taste them they realize oh this is a little bit elevated, fresher, really big flavors,” said Murphy.

When creating her menu for the Indy 500 she has some items that she knew had to be included like her famous Asian Sticky Wings that are featured on all of her menus at her restaurants and other athletic facility stands.

“We have some favorites so like my wings travel with me, I cannot take them off. Then at every stadium we do things just a little bit different just to customize to who the clientele might be to make things special for football fans or race fans. Really try to tailor the menu. Plus for my own creative aspect I really like to change things up,” said Murphy.

She is putting her own twist on classics like tots and adding bacon jam, Sriacha cheese sauce, and pickled onion.

Let’s not forget to mention her wagyu hot dog with caramelized onions and dijonnaise or her Sriracha mac & cheese.

“It blends both of like the love for midwestern comfort food but then the tie in the chef world, I get to kind of fuse together and so I think it is a really fun way to bridge that gap with fans to kind of introduce them to finer food without it feeling fussy,” said Murphy.

If you are someone who prefers the traditional and wants to stick to the classics, in the heart of gasoline alley, Alley Café is serving up tenderloins, hotdogs, and burgers.

You can also go for a more premium experience and purchase tickets to the Hulman Café and get your food with a view.

There you can find upgrades like premium cocktails, a mac and cheese bar, nacho station and ribeye.