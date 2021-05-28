Milo Ventimiglia to serve as honorary starter for Indy 500

Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 22nd annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as honorary starter for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. The Emmy-nominated This Is Us actor will wave the green flag and sending the field of 33 NTT IndyCar drivers on their epic quest for racing glory on Sunday, May 30.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia has also starred in Heroes, Gilmore Girls, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon of New Zealand, the six-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, will lead the field past Ventimiglia’s green flag. Joining Dixon in the front row are 21-year-old Colton Herta of the United States and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands, the two youngest drivers in the field.