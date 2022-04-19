SPEEDWAY — Beth Paretta announced her predominantly female team, Paretta Autosport, will see some changes for the 2022 IndyCar season on Tuesday.

Simona de Silvestro will still be the team’s driver, but will focus on road and street courses instead of running the Indianapolis 500.

“This to me is creating growth for our team. It’s getting our women to new places,” said Paretta. “Our intention is to be a full time team and this is a better investment in us.”

Paretta also announced at technical partnership between her team and Ed Carpenter Racing. Both parties are excited for the opportunity to work together.

“Beth and I have collaborated on ways to help her dreams. It took us a little bit, but we’re finally there.” said Ed Carpenter.

The three courses she is scheduled to race so far is Road America on June 12, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 3, and the Streets of Nashville on August 7.