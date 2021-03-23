Penske on Indy 500 fans: ‘Our goal would be to have 250,000’

SPEEDWAY, Ind.— Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske says he has high hopes when it comes to this year’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The question remains, how many fans will there in person to watch?

“We’re not making any predictions at all because anything I would say today could be completely wrong. Our goal would be to have 250,000,” Penske said.

He also added plans would need to get the green light from the governor, state legislators and local health officials.

“I think the good news is we’re going to have the race, this will be limited or will be open based on what the current numbers are right now.”

Last year, COVID-19 forced the race to be delayed until August and it was held without any fans in the grandstands.

Penske says we’ve come a long way since then with vaccinations and other safety precautions.

Penske, who also owns the IndyCar series, said he expects fans to be able to attend all 17 races this year.