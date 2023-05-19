SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indycar race fans have another chance to experience the exhilarating speed and get out to the track for “Fast Friday” before the Indy 500. The gates open at 10 a.m. and will be open throughout the day until 6 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to see drivers up close as they reach even higher speeds.

(Photo courtesy: Penske Entertainment/James Black)

Fast Friday Schedule:

Public gates open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NTT Indycar Series practice Noon to 6 p.m.

IMS Museum open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets are $15 for Indy 500 practice days. Children 15 and under are free with a paying adult.

Parking:

Free parking is available for fans in Turn 3 and Lot 7 in the South Carousel Lot for motorcycle parking and the IMS Museum lot for ADA parking. Paid parking is also available in Lot 2, Lot 3G, and Main Gate for $10 and Gate 1 for $20. Paid ADA parking is also available at Gate 1 for $20.

What to expect at the track:

This year all IMS concessions and merchandise stands are cashless. That means you will need a card or mobile form of payment. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be excepted along with credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-card machines will also be available to convert any visitors’ paper cash into a temporary debit card to be used throughout the facility.

Those funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit is accepted.

IMS Museum — File

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum:

The museum is located inside gate 2 of IMS and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 fo adults, $14 for guests over 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and museum members are free. Museum shuttles will also run during IMS gate hours for those who plan to attend.