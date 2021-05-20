Return of Indy 500 fans brings major financial relief to Speedway artists

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The energy has returned to Speedway, and with it the fans. The excitement along Main Street has turned into booming profits for local artists and nearby businesses.

“We had a lot of businesses on Main Street that were struggling just to survive,” says Speedway Town Council President Vincent Noblet, “We stress to the public, come down and support our businesses in Speedway. These guys are putting it on the line for us.”

The Speedway Arts Council is behind a pop-up shop on Main Street. They say this has been their most successful event ever. The foot traffic is giving local artists a chance to sell their Indy 500 creations. With Indy 500 qualifications this weekend, the council hopes to further increase sales, and support these local businesses.

“I would think it would be great for all these walls and all these racks to be bare by the end of the show,” adds Speedway Arts Council member Bruce Levy.

If you are interested in checking out what’s for sale at the pop-up art shop, you can find a link to the artists and shop hours here.