Speedway hosts Rockin’ on Main on Indy 500 Carb Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indy 500 fans may not be allowed to spend Carb Day inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, but they can take advantage of many activities going on along Main Street in Speedway.

Rockin’ on Main kicks off at 2 p.m. along Main Street between 16th and 10th streets. There will be live music, beer gardens and other activities. Click here for more information.

Businesses will also be hosting different specials and events for the day.

There will also be walk-up vaccines available at different “pit stops” available starting at 2 p.m.