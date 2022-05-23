INDIANAPOLIS — The field is set for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Veteran driver Scott Dixon once again captured the pole. The 41-year-old will share the front row with 25-year-old Alex Palou and 21-year-old Rinus VeeKay.

Dixon blazed a trail, running the fastest four-lap pole run ever recorded in an Indianapolis 500 at 234.046 mph. Scott Brayton (233.718 in 1996) previously held the pole record. Indy 500 legend Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record of 236.986 mph, although his 1996 run was not for pole position.

Dixon captured the Indy 500 pole for the fifth time in his career. He won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in 2008 and has seven other top-five finishes.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 field features eight former winners: Dixon, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.

Castroneves is seeking his fifth Indianapolis win. The 2021 winner also took the checkered flag in 2001, 2002 and 2009. Already considered one of the race’s best drivers, a fifth win would set an Indy 500 record.

Sato (who won in 2017 and 2020) and Montoya (2000 and 2015) are seeking their third Indy 500 victory.

The 2022 field includes seven Indianapolis 500 rookies: Romain Grosjean, Jimmie Johnson, David Malukas, Callum Ilott, Devlin DeFrancesco, Kyle Kirkwood and Christian Lundgaard.

Johnson, the veteran NASCAR champ who’s running in his first Indy 500, qualified in the 12th position. Grosjean was the only other rookie to make the top 12. He qualified ninth.

The race is set for Sunday, May 29.

2022 Indianapolis 500 Field