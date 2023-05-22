The driver of the No. 24 suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae

SPEEDWAY — Stefan Wilson, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae from a crash with Katherine Legge during Monday afternoon’s practice session. Due to the nature of the injury, the team announced he will be unable to compete in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Legge made initial contact with Wilson in turn one before both cars went into the wall. Wilson needed to be extracted from his car, was loaded onto a stretcher with a neck brace, and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital via ambulance for advanced medical evaluation.

Dr. Julia Vaizer, medical director for IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, shared that Wilson was in good spirits, despite the incident.

Legge was able to get out of her car, quickly cleared and released from the Emergency Care Center, but was heartbroken to add another layer to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s tough month.