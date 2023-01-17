INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato has secured a ride for the month of May.

Sato will drive the No. 11 Honda in the five oval races on IndyCar schedule for Chip Ganassi Racing this season, while rookie Marcus Armstrong will run the street and road courses.

“Focusing on the oval races is a new chapter for me, but I’m thrilled to have the ability to race with team members and teammates that have won the championships and Indianapolis 500 in the past, which is a tremendous advantage,” Sato said in a team release.

Sato’s made 215 career starts over 13 seasons in IndyCar with 10 pole positions, 14 podium finishes and six wins, including the 2017 and 2020 Indy 500s. He became the first Japanese driver ever to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

“He is a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who contributes with the experience of knowing how to win, by matching the strength of his three teammates, which equals four who race as one,” said Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull.

Ganassi Racing is the reigning 500 champions with driver Marcus Ericsson and has won the race five times. Sato will join Ericsson, Scott Dixon and Alex Palou as the team aims for six.

“The organization has been at the top of our sport for decades and needless to say, extremely competitive,” Sato said. “I just can’t wait to get started.”

Sato spent last season driving for Dale Coyne racing, finishing 25th in the 500 and 19th in the season standings.