Team Penske owns pressures at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – Team Penske has won the Indianapolis 500 18 times. But with three young drivers winning for the first time this season, Team Penske recognizes the competitive shift taking place in the series.

“I guess you could say in some ways it’s a change of the guard. Someone’s got to step up,” said Scott McLaughlin to media Friday. “There’s a lot of young people coming through the road to Indy program, which I’ve seen first-hand this year for the very first time.”

Two of Penske’s four drivers have won the 500 before. Will Power won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in 2018. Simon Pagenaud won in 2019.

Despite recent success, they are pushing to be the best.

“Driving for Penske, you have that pressure no matter what,” Will Power said. “It’s what every single driver and team comes here to do is win this race.”

But winning for Penske this month could be easier said than done.

“I think it’s going to be harder to hold the lead. So, I don’t think you’re going to see someone lead the race as I did in ’19,” Simon Pagenaud said. “But, Team Penske has prepared so hard for this one, as we always do. But, you always keep looking for more. It’s been a pleasure so far to go around this amazing place everyday.”