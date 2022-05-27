INDIANAPOLIS – Order up, it’s time to kick off the world’s largest single day sporting event.

Racing is a lifestyle for Speedway restaurant owners like Elizabeth Glover. She’s in the middle of the excitement at Charlie Brown’s Pancake and Steakhouse.

“Even when it wasn’t full capacity, I was full capacity. They were lined up out the door, they had their radios on, my parking lot was full of people listening to the race,” said Glover.

For the first time in three years, the Indianapolis 500 is back at full capacity on Sunday. The track is expecting somewhere between 325,000-350,000 people.

“You’ve got to admit Speedway, the homeowners, the businesses — they are very proud of what they’ve got.” Glover added, “I’m honestly in awe of my customers.”

As for Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, it’s time to show the world what Speedway has to offer, as we approach race weekend.

From final practices to a pit stop competition, there will also be massive concerts featuring everyone from Rick Springfield to DJ Martin Garrix.

“Two-thirds of the people who come here aren’t race fans, they’re big event fans, and this is the big event they do every year,” said Boles. “Ticket sales are as strong as they’ve ever been with the exception of our 100th running.”

Believe it or not, the track is also home to the busiest emergency room in the country from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on race day.

“Somebody from every single state in the country is here,” said Boles. “We have almost 25 countries that are actually here.

A special weekend every year that Boles calls one of those bucket list events.

“This is the place to be,” he said.

Speedway, Indiana, the town of roughly 12,000, turns into the second largest city in the state on race day.

