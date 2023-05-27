SPEEDWAY, Ind. – In a small house just off 16th Street in the shadow of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Toddy Ruttman reminisces.

“He was my hero. He was my best friend and he was my dad,” said Toddy.

Troy Ruttman, a young driver from Oklahoma, started the 1952 Indy 500 seventh, encountering trouble early with a pit fire.

“My grandpa tried to take the shoulder harness and get his son out,” Toddy said, recalling a story her dad told her. “He says, ‘no pops. Put out the fire. I have to go win this race.'”

Later, there was a tire issue.

“Looking at the right front, he could see the tire threads,” said Toddy. “My dad says he starts talking to his car. ‘Hold on. Don’t fail me now, baby. Hold on.'”

The car held together and after taking the lead with eight laps to go, Ruttman won.

“He knew if he won that race that it would change his life forever and it did,” Toddy said.

The win also made history. Ruttman is the youngest driver to ever win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at 22-years and 80-days old. A record that still stands.

“He would be amazed that the record’s held for 71 years,” said Toddy. “He would be grateful that he stayed in it to win it just like he wanted to when the thing was on fire. He would be proud and humbled if it’s possible to say that.”

Three drivers can break the record this year: Christian Lundgaard, David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb. If one of them does, Toddy will embrace the moment.

“I would do just what my father would do, I will run to that victory circle and I’ll be the first one to congratulate them and wish them the best,” Toddy explained. “Yes, it’s amazing to me and I know it would be to my dad.”

Come Sunday, Toddy will be across the street from that small house at the world’s most famous race course. Ready to run if the record falls.