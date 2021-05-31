Up-and-coming driver Myles Rowe draws attention in racing world

INDIANAPOLIS — There is an up-and-coming driver who is making a name for himself in the racing world, and he has a local connection.

Keep your eye out for the talented Myles Rowe. He drew Roger Penske’s attention, and together they are building something special.

Rowe is a photography, film and design major at Pace University in New York City, and he’s also the 2021 Atlanta Motorsport Endurance Race champion. Rowe is the first driver for Force Indy, based in Speedway.

His skills on the track helped him beat Will Power in a kart race. That earned him the endorsement and mentorship from Roger Penske, who partners with Force Indy.

Force Indy Team Principle Rod Ried, who is a former driver, is bringing up a brand new, diverse generation of competitors and engineers in the racing world.