Vaccines on Main Street: Town of Speedway holds pop-up clinics ahead of Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 105th running of the Indy 500 is just three days away, but race fans are already taking over the town of Speedway.

Those enjoying the festivities along Main Street now have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Along with a COVID-19 shot, people will also get an Indianapolis Motor Speedway “Got My Shot” t-shirt. They’ll also be eligible to receive one of four special edition IndyCar helmets signed by every driver participating in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

From 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, people can get a COVID-19 vaccine on the patio of Daredevil Brewing Co. on Main Street.

On Friday, you can get vaccinated from 2 to 5 p.m. on Main Street near Fundae’s ice cream shop.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shot will be offered.

Business owners and workers along Main Street say they are more than ready for the crowds and will be taking the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll still try to – I guess – maintain social distancing, to some degree. Whatever percent we’re allowed to be open – we’re open,” said John Siener, Dawson’s on Main bartender.

“We don’t want it to be so overcrowded that people are uncomfortable, but at the same time we want everybody to be able to come in and have a good time.”

Once fans are inside the track on race day, IMS is also taking their own steps to keep them safe. There will be extra hand sanitizing stations in high public areas and high touch surfaces will frequency cleaned and disinfected.

There will also be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands and social distancing will be enforced throughout the venue.

You will need to remain masked up with IMS unless you are actively eating or drinking.