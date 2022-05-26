INDIANAPOLIS – Race fans are counting down to the Indianapolis 500 Sunday. There’s so much history with this race and if you’ve ever been, you know there is so much to see.

Thankfully, there are tour guides there to help take you around.

We met up with one of them to get a special behind the scenes experience, and let’s just say Gary Wilkerson knows his stuff.

This will be his 62nd Indianapolis 500 he has attended.

Wilkerson’s passion for racing started when he attended his first Indianapolis 500 when he was 7 years old.

“And by golly I was hooked and from that point on I have not missed a race,” said Wilkerson.

Decades of memories, that he now cherishes, from cheering on his favorite driver, AJ Foyt, becoming pals with IMS President, Doug Boles, even in 2020, when the pandemic shut the gates to fans he found a way to be here.

“When I retired I got a job here. I live this place 365 days a year,” said Wilkerson.

Gary is now a tour guide.

If you visit there are four different tours around the track. You can take a private golf cart with Gary, there’s a VIP tour that hits key landmarks normally off limits, and the most popular – ‘Kiss the Bricks’ tour. Where you stop at the famed Yard of Bricks at the start and finish line of the race and give them a kiss!

Wilkerson added, “We’ve got the new safety barriers, how that came to be for the safety of the sport. Then we get to the yard of bricks. That’s where it really gets fun.”

For Gary, he’s not just sharing his knowledge and the history. He sharing his love for racing with people from all over the world.

“That is the neatest thing in the world. I come to work daily – loving it,” said Wilkerson.

The 90-minute tours go through November.

Click here to learn more and get ready for your track tour, click here.