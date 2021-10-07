Indy airport expecting record travel this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive early this weekend (October 9-11) as they anticipate it will be among the busiest fall break travel periods ever.

The airport is anticipating more than 17,000 passengers will fly out of Indianapolis on Friday, and nearly 18,000 will fly out on Saturday. This is based on projections provided by the federal Transportation Security Administration.

“We’ve only seen that level of passenger traffic a handful of times since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Keith Berlen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s senior director of operations and public safety. “So this weekend is on track to be one of the busiest, and it’s important for travelers to plan accordingly.”

People flying between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. are expected to be the most impacted. People flying during that time period are advised to arrive at least two hours early.

The Indy airport also strongly encouraged travelers to sign up for TSA PreCheck at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck for a smoother screening process, which eliminates the need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops or light jackets.

TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Hoosiers can process through either TSA checkpoint and proceed to their gate. TSA PreCheck is only available on checkpoint A. Airline ticket counters opening time varies, but generally they open two hours before flight departure.

BEFORE LEAVING FOR THE AIRPORT

Always check flight status with the airline prior to arriving at the airport

Arrive a full two-hours ahead of the departure time to get checked in, get through security, and to the gate in plenty of time before boarding call.

Download the airline’s mobile app for all pertinent travel update

Use a mobile boarding pass or print boarding passes ahead of time

Download the MyTSA app for 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information, including helpful tips for preparing for security, including a searchable database of items that can and can’t go in checked or carry-on bags.

Pack smart – check for prohibited items and follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Learn more at: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips/refresh-your-memory-liquid-rules

Bring/wear a face mask – Complimentary face masks are available at Guest Services in the terminal, and the federal mask requirement at airports and on aircraft and public transportation has been extended until January 2022.

Learn more about COVID-19 health and safety measures at www.ind.com/covid19

If needed, COVID-19 testing is available at IND. To learn more, visit: www.ind.com/covid19testing

PLAN AHEAD FOR PARKING

For help determining parking options at IND, visit https://www.ind.com/parking

For a contactless parking experience at IND, register for the free parkIND plus program https://www.ind.com/parking/parkind-plus-program

Valet parking is back and offers the closest proximity to the pedestrian walkway to the terminal. To learn more, visit https://www.ind.com/parking/valet