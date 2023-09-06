INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers may see flames and smoke in the air near the Indianapolis International Airport this week.

The Indianapolis International Airport Fire Department announced they will perform federally required aircraft live fire training this week starting Wednesday.

The training will run for three days, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department said crews will use a mobile fire trainer near a training aircraft in the middle of the airfield.

There will also be firefighters and emergency vehicles operating in this area.