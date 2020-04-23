Indy area companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Talent LogistiX is connecting Hoosiers who need work with companies who are hiring even during the pandemic.

Many companies have open position yet many people who are out of work don’t know where to go to find employment.

Amber Hall, Talent LogistiX talks to Fox 59’s Fanchon Stinger about why this is a great to look for a new job, a variety of jobs are available, and how to apply.

To apply:

Apply online www.tlxcorp.com or call 317-832-1113 Follow talentlogistiX on Instagram/Facebook