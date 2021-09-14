Indy barbershop hosts vaccine, COVID testing clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny’s Academy of Barbering hosted a vaccine and testing clinic Monday where attendees also got a free haircut.

“Healthy Haircuts for Hoosiers” is meant to raise awareness of the need for both testing and vaccinations in the beauty and culture industry.

By getting vaccinated workers to protect both themselves and their customers.

Organizers say it’s necessary since barbers and hairstylists can’t work without being close to their clients.

“Some of them are just basically afraid of the vaccination and we want them to know there’s nothing to be afraid of, we should be more afraid of catching the virus than taking the, than getting vaccinated,” said Greg Kenny.

Organizers also reminded barbers and cosmetologists it is illegal to knowingly transmit a communicable disease under state law.

Therefore, they say getting vaccinated can also help remove the chance of losing your license or being charged for it.

They plan on hosting another event 21 days from now, so those who went today can get their second dose. They will also have COVID testing and other information about the coronavirus.