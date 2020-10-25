Indy Black Chamber of Commerce to award funds to struggling businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce will be awarding funds for immediate help to Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis that are suffering economic loss due to COVID-19 and social unrest.

In partnership with Comcast, the chamber will distribute $40,000 in grants to several Black-owned businesses. These grants will offer some additional help for these small companies to survive and provide future sustainability of the Black business community.

Indianapolis Black-owned small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can complete the online application at www.indybcc.org.

The application is now open and will be closed on November 1. The committee will select the prime candidates no later than November 15. Directly after, they will be contacted to provide further instructions.

In addition to these grants, the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce provides mentoring, seminars and networking functions with opportunities for business development, growth and sustainability.