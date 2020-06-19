Indy Black organizers, leaders talk race & reform

In the last few weeks, thousands of people have marched across Indiana to make their voices heard against police brutality and racism. As protesters demand that change, they’ve also asked that Hoosiers listen.

FOX59 invited several Black community organizers and leaders to talk so that can happen.

The guests included:

James Wilson, Founder of Circle Up Indy

Arnetta Scruggs, Founder & Executive Director of Bloom Project Inc.

Derrin Slack, Founder of ProAct Indy

Nia-Hyatt Eldosougi, Member of Black Women in Charge

The guests answered a series questions ranging from racism being declared a public health crisis in some areas to defunding IMPD, to which there were varied answers.

Wilson spoke to the need for reform saying, “There are changes needed. We keep talking about cultural changes, but it goes a little bit deeper. It’s really connecting with the community in a way that they understand how the community interacts and responds to them (officers). Therefore, you have stronger development.”

Recently both Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chief Randall Taylor have announced reforms, such as a use of force board, a chokehold ban, and a public disclosure policy after an officer-involved shooting or serious incident.

Asked if these reforms meet the demands of Black Women in Charge, who led a Statehuse sit-in, Eldosougi acknowledge the work being done.

“Yes, it actually meets about three out of the of four demands we’ve already made,” she explained. “But we’re not stopping at just that.”

As the group discussed police and legislative reform, FOX59 also asked about the root issues of racial inequality that have been discussed during these protests.

Asked about how racial inequality and calls for police reform are tied together, Slack answered, “The call for reform in the police department is not just the police department or law enforcement. I think it has to do with the systems— the criminal justice system as a whole. We need to call for reform in the legislature, in policy, and the greater economic investment in the black community, which ultimately affect our youth.”

Scruggs, whose organization also works with Black youth across the metro, agreed. Question about how lawmakers can tackle the issues protesters have raised about racial inequality and police brutality, she had several thoughts.

“I think it’s very important even from a state level that we make sure that our youth are at the table,” she said. “I think a lot of what’s been going on lately– a lot of our young people have become the leaders for the protests, the movement so I think it’s very important that we are listening to our young people.”