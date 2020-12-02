Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show postponed until 2022 over coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Renfro Productions announced Wednesday that several events including the 2021 Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

According to their website, Renfro Productions cited restrictions imposed by the State of Indiana, specifically at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The 2021 Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, the Indiana Motorcycle & Powersports Expo and the 2021 Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expon have all been postponed until February 2022.

Renfro Productions said the health and safety of all is their top priority, and they will be releasing a special e-Reader edition of the show program to support exhibitors.

Read the partial statement from Renfro Productions below:

Due to the world-wide pandemic, the State of Indiana has imposed restrictions on events. As a result of those restrictions and constraints specific to Indiana State Fairgrounds, it has become evidently clear our show would not be able to perform and meet the exceedingly high standards we set for each Renfro Production. Look for our return with the Midwest’s beloved and long-standing events in 2022! The Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show and the Indiana Motorcycle & Powersport Expo, will arrive at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on February 18, 2022, and the Indiana Deer, Turkey, & Waterfowl Expo will arrive on February 24, 2022.