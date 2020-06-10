Indy brothers look to save businesses during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is investing at least $4.5 million in local businesses hurting from the pandemic.

Four brothers just sold their business and believe now is the time to use some of the money made from that deal.

Bringing business to the family table can be complicated.

“I’ve had enough of you,” joked Seth Litt to his brother, Ethan at the dinner table.

However, for the Litt brothers, business and family just fits.

“We work really well together,” said Trevor Litt, the youngest of the brothers. “I think our track record has proven that.”

Trevor is the analytical one, Ethan is creative, Zach is the mediator and Seth is the go-getter.

Together they started a company called Reliable Source Logistics, recently sold it, and now are looking to invest in businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

All types of businesses are welcome to apply. The family said it is opening it broadly strategically. However, they won’t be working alone.

“We have a team of lawyers, a team of CPAs that will help us analyze the companies,” explained Seth. “We will make sure it is a quick turnaround because we understand these companies do not have time to wait just because of where they are at.”

Lance George owns Comida restaurant in downtown Indy. He wasn’t able to get any government assistance from the PPP, SBA or the Small Minority Business loan. Comida had to shut down as a result.

“I don’t give up,” said George. “And that’s why Flavor Unit came out of this, Flavor Unit was an opportunity to say ‘hey, if we can’t get people to come in, we can bring the food to them’.”

Right now, George is delivering prepared meals to doorsteps to make ends meet under the name Flavor Unit. However, the restaurant Comida is his passion.

“It’s fusion, it’s people food overall,” said George. “That’s where the name Comida comes from, food.”

George plans to apply for the Litt brothers’ Keep Indy Going fund. Right now, the family will invest $4.5 million but say that could easily rise to $10 million if things go well.

“We’re not giving money away,” said Seth. “But you know, if they were a solid company, they had a solid balance sheet, we are more than willing to look at those companies.”

It’s a business opportunity with a philanthropic flair.

“This is definitely our home, we want to see it thrive,” said Trevor Litt.

George hopes additional local investors join in on the Litt family mission.

“We need more to help the community overall,” said George.

If you’re interested in applying for the Keep Indy Going fund, click here.