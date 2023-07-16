INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Burger Week will return to the Circle City where participants will have the chance to devour gourmet burgers for a reduced price.
From July 17 – July 23 more than one dozen restaurants will celebrate the tradition by offering gourmet burgers for $7.00 each.
The Participating restaurants include:
- 5th Avenue Bar and Grill that is located in Beech Grove
- Brothers Bar & Grill in Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy
- Daredevil Hall on E. 86th St.
- Drake’s on E. 82nd St.
- Empire Street Bar & Grille at 419 S West St and Empire St.
- Gallery on 16th
- Hopcat in Broad Ripple‘
- Louvino on Mass Ave.
- Oasis Diner in Plainfield
- Pier 48 on 130 S Pennsylvania St.
- Roots Burger Bar in Carmel
- Slapfish on Mass Ave.
- Swensons Drive-In on S. Meridian St.
- Tavern on South in Downtown Indy
- The Whistle Stop Inn on 375 S Illinois St.
