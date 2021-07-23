Indy Chicken & Beer Festival coming in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Chicken and beer will be front and center at an upcoming food festival in Indianapolis.

The Indy Chicken & Beer Festival will be Saturday, September 21 at the Pavilion at Pan Am (201 S. Capitol Avenue) in downtown Indianapolis. The fest will be presented by EatHere Indy and 317 Events.

“The time is right for us to continue maximum support of our local restaurant community through the continued growth of EatHere by expanding our presence outside of the digital space through IRL (in real life) events,” said EatHere co-founder/CEO Bradley Houser.

He continued, “This exciting new growth includes hosting our first ever (and first to Indianapolis market) food festival, Indy Chicken & Beer Festival. Our team understands that now more than ever, Indianapolis’ restaurant scene needs authentic and engaging opportunities to connect/reconnect with passionate food lovers across the city that are looking to support restaurants or just try something new when it comes to food.”

The Indy Chicken & Beer Festival will be held in two sessions with 800 tickets sold for each session. The first session is from 1 to 4 p.m., and the second will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

You must be at least 21 to attend and must buy your ticket in advance. Admission will not be sold at the door.

Tickets go on sale at Thursday, July 29 at 9 a.m. You can buy them here.

General admission tickets cost $30 and will include four chicken samples and five beer samples. VIP admission costs $40 and includes six chicken samples and five beer samples, as well as early admission (one hour) for the event.

Who’s Participating

The following restaurants will offer chicken dishes (with more expected to come):

Milktooth (with Estaban Rosas)

Beholder (by John Brooks)

Fat Dan’s

Chicken Scratch by Chef Tia’s (new restaurant coming soon)

Goodwood Brewing (new brewery/restaurant)

Port of Peri Peri

Blind Owl Brewery

Pier 48

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens (located in 16 Tech)

Huge Impact

Public House

Hollyhock Hill

Shark’s

Paul’s Kitchen

Super Sharks

Non-chicken items will be available from Nicey Treat, Sharmaine’s Gourmet Corn , and Hot Potato Bar.

You can sample beer from the following breweries and vendors:

Goodwood Brewing Co. Indianapolis

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Blind Owl Brewing

Indiana City Brewing

450 North Brewing

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hospitality Relief Fund. The fund was created by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association to give back to employees of the hospitality industry who are reeling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and who were among the first to face economic fallout.

You can learn more about the Indy Chicken & Beer Festival here.