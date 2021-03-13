Indy church hosts fish fry to support sister parish in Haiti

INDIANAPOLIS — A twist on a tradition to help people in need across the world.

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church hosted its annual fish fry Friday to support their sister parish in Haiti.

The church holds the tradition during the Lenten season, and this year was all drive-through at the Knights of Columbus. Customers lined up down the block to order fish, shrimp, sides and desserts – with all proceeds going to Haiti.

Father Rick Nagel says his church has supported Catholic education in Haiti for 10 years, and he’s grateful to be able to help again this year.

“For us to be able to help kids to go to school and provide teachers with income for their families and to give kids just a good square meal a day there, that always does our heart good,” said Father Rick Nagel, Pastor of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Downtown Indy.

If you would like to help support their mission, visit SaintJohnsIndy.org