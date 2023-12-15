INDIANAPOLIS — Merchants at the Indianapolis City Market knew bad news was coming.

It was last summer when the city government announced a new vision for the historic City Market and property around it. A $200-million private-public partnership would transform the block into 400 units of housing, retail commercial space, and rehabilitation for the market itself.

Construction inside the market would mean the merchants would need to depart.

On Wednesday, the merchants were called to a meeting.

“They had us sign in… and then they just told us, ‘Uh… we’re going to shut down March 1st. You have to be out by March 15th,’” said Barbara Barrett, who owns Jack’s Barber Shop.

Barrett confidently says she will find a place downtown to continue her business.

When asked if she preferred to remain at the City Market, without hesitation she replied, “Yes. I love this place.”

Less confident about relocation is Atif Selwanes whose Cath Coffee shop is the sole source of income for him and his family.

“To find a good location for a reasonable price, I don’t know if it’s gonna happen just to sell coffee for cheap prices and really high quality,” said Selwanes.

The retail spaces at the market are roughly half full. Foot traffic picks up during the noon hour but today quickly dissipated.

“It gets you by, but kinda slow,” noted Aaron Brown, proprietor of AB Kitchen, adding the market “needs an update.”

Brown had already been scouting places to put his restaurant and catering business before this week’s announcement.

All merchants have been asked to fill out surveys and invited to individually speak with city officials about their transition out of the market. The city has also waived rents for the merchants for January and February.

That will save the merchants some money as they continue to ponder what the future of their businesses may look like once they are out of the City Market in the new year.