Indy commuters prepare for lengthy north split shut down starting in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — North Split commuters should start planning a new way to work because next month the interchange will be shut down for a year and a half.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is rebuilding the entire split between I-65 and I-70, and not just paving it. Reps for INDOT say the section of highway is 50-years-old, and near the end of its life span. Parts of the bridge will be demolished and rebuilt.

“I’m sure some people in the area have heard us knocking down parts of this, but we are going to be doing the Commerce Avenue demolition,” explains INDOT Communications Director Mallory Duncan.

Duncan says I-465 remains the best work around for the shut down. She says it will add about five minutes to a typical commute.

“There are a couple other downtown exits you can take if you work downtown, so start planning that route now,” suggests Duncan.

Prep work is already underway, and will include the blocking of lanes. INDOT says a lane shift was put in Thursday night.

“I have definitely noticed lately there has been some areas that the construction has impacted traffic,” says Samuel Speelman who travels through the north split weekly.

“We are eliminating that weaving pattern, so traffic that has to cross four to five lanes to get to their exit, that will be eliminated,” adds Duncan.

The shut down will begin in mid-May, and last 18 months.