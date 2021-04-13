Indy couple brings vegan food truck to city’s food scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosiers are helping their community access and experiment with vegan food.

Black Leaf Vegan is the only licensed vegan food truck in Indianapolis.

Derrick and Taria Slack are vegans themselves, and got the idea when a woman decided to transition away from her own food truck business, and sold her truck to them. Now, they want to bring healthy food to more Hoosiers.

“Our focus for Black Leaf is all about an alternative to eating that’s healthy as well, and the healthier you are the better, especially in minority communities, we’re plagued with health issues that can be mitigated with what you eat,” Derrick Slack said.

Black Leaf Vegan travels to events around the city and tailors the menu to each event. The Slacks hope to expand the menu as time goes on.