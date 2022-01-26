Indy crews respond to 2 house fires amid bitter wind chill

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a pair of house fires during a wind chill advisory on Wednesday.

Crews were first send to a home in the 1400 block of Finley Avenue (near S. State and E. Raymond on near southeast side) just before 1:30 a.m.

Officials say a fire started in the rear of a home and spread to the front of the home, including the kitchen. Two people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters then responded to a fire on Pine Forge Circle (near 62nd and Georgetown Road) on the northwest side.

Crews tell us a fire started around 3 a.m. in a home on Pine Forge. Two people inside were able to escape, although their dog did receive an injury.

Firefighters reportedly had a difficult time reaching the fire due to the smoke and items packed into the garage.

While the frigid weather prompted a wind chill advisory, it did not hamper firefighters’ efforts.