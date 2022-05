INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Dance Council is a group with a mission to unite and share all of the amazing dance that happens here in Indy, both within the dancing community and with the audience who supports them. Founder of the Indy Dance Council, Mariel Greenlee-Lungu, joins the show with more on the recent launch of an online platform, and how you can contribute. You can also find more information on their website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction