INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the department is preparing for potential winter weather amid reports that a possible wintry mix of snow and rain could be making its way into central Indiana beginning on Friday night.

According to a release sent out by DPW Thursday evening, officials will be closely monitoring the forecast and any potential impacts to local traffic and roadways as central Indiana could receive a mix of freezing rain and snow.

“Winter weather is a challenge we face every year, but the circumstance of two systems back-to-back has the potential for larger impacts across the county and we want people to be prepared for that,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget on Thursday. “The staff with Indy DPW are going about the preparation work this week so we can address the needs of Indianapolis when the weather hits.”

Wednesday night’s weather forecast projected that snow showers could arrive Friday night and continue into the early morning hours on Saturday. Although the forecast predicts “light accumulations,” the forecast did note that it would also mark the beginning of a more active pattern. This means that the probabaility of central Indiana experiencing snow that actually ‘sticks’ is more likely as we head into mid-January, according to the forecast.

The release also stated that teams across Indy DPW’s various divisions have been meeting regularly throughout this week in ancitipation of any potential flurries or snow showers at the start of the weekend. At this time, Indy DPW urged drivers traveling on the roadways both Friday night and early Saturday morning to be mindful of changing road conditions as the chances of rain and snow gradually increase.

Large crowds are also expected around downtown on Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houstan Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Pacers play against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indy DPW provided a series of tips for Hoosiers to remain safe while traveling through any potentially hazradous conditions throughout the coming weekend.

Indy DPW noted that it is important that drivers are aware of the current road conditions. Live updates can be followed via the National Weather Service. Other tips include having drivers remove snow from their vehicles for better visibility, remembering to take it slow and allowing plenty of time to reach a destination, and encouraging drivers to keep a toolkit stocked in their vehicle with winter essentials such as a flashlight, batteries, blanket, water, gloves, boots and a first aid kit.