INDIANAPOLIS — For months, parents have waited for good news about a COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to five-years-old. Finally, it seems like that news has come, Moderna said its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine age group is effective and it’s planning to ask the FDA for approval.

“When I saw the news on my phone I yelled. I was so excited,” said Toni Carr, a Greenwood mother.

Carr and her husband have been anxiously waiting to vaccinate their four-year-old daughter Evelyn.

”It’s been incredibly frustrating and I keep telling myself I’m glad they’re being overly cautious,” Carr said.

Dr. John Kunzer, the President of the Community Physician Network and a pediatrician, said the chances of the vaccine getting approved look promising but there is a strict process of giving it the greenlight.

”This Food and Drug Administration approval process is really helpful,” Kunzer said. “That’s national leading physicians and scientists that independently review the data.”

If regulators give the vaccine the all clear, it could mean kids getting the first shot by the summer.

”So many parents that I know are just desperate for a little bit of pressure off our backs because we’ve been working so hard just to keep our babies safe,” Carr said.

Kunzer is a father of three kids, including a three-year-old. He agrees with Carr’s excitement for the vaccine,.

”Once this is approved by the FDA, we’ll absolutely be one of the first in line to get our three-year-old vaccinated,” Kunzer said.

The good news about vaccines for kids five and under coincides with a new COVID variant making headlines across the country, BA.2.

”The CDC said just yesterday that it is accounting for about a third of the cases were seeing in the U.S.” Kunzer said.

Kunzer doesn’t think people should be too concerned about the new variant, at the moment.

”I don’t think people need to, right now, be freaking out about the BA.2 variant,” Kunzer said. “We’ll have to see how the next few weeks go.”